Man Identified in Caesars Palace Hostage Scare

A man who barricaded himself in a Caesars Palace hotel room and held his wife hostage has been identified as Matthew John Ermond Mannix, police said.

The suspect created an hours-long standoff with police and and a SWAT team, who arrived after a report of a domestic disturbance. A window to the hotel room was shattered as objects flew out the window to the pool area below.

Las Vegas police respond to a hostage situation at Caesars Palace. (FOX5 Vegas/Screenshot)

Mannix reportedly was holding a woman hostage inside the room. Police said Mannix pulled the woman into the room by force and the two began to argue.

After being confronted by Las Vegas police, Mannix reportedly claimed to be armed. Police said they never encountered a weapon.

Mannix is facing charges of kidnapping, coercion with the use of a deadly weapon, destruction of property, and disregard for the safety of persons or property. 

The female involved in the incident was not injured, according to Las Vegas police.

