Man Identified in Caesars Palace Hostage Scare

A man who barricaded himself in a Caesars Palace hotel room and held his wife hostage has been identified as Matthew John Ermond Mannix, police said.

The suspect created an hours-long standoff with police and and a SWAT team, who arrived after a report of a domestic disturbance. A window to the hotel room was shattered as objects flew out the window to the pool area below.

Las Vegas police respond to a hostage situation at Caesars Palace. (FOX5 Vegas/Screenshot)

Mannix reportedly was holding a woman hostage inside the room. Police said Mannix pulled the woman into the room by force and the two began to argue.

A guest visiting Caesars Palace from Appleton, Wisconsin shared this video with Channel 13 showing the pool area being evacuated. She said it also looked like a window had been knocked out.



[🎥: Emma Snyder]



After being confronted by Las Vegas police, Mannix reportedly claimed to be armed. Police said they never encountered a weapon.

Mannix is facing charges of kidnapping, coercion with the use of a deadly weapon, destruction of property, and disregard for the safety of persons or property.

The female involved in the incident was not injured, according to Las Vegas police.