Man Sentenced After Assaulting Wife in Front of Kids at Home Daycare

A man has been sentenced to a sober living unit and two years probation after he allegedly assaulted his wife and threatened her with a firearm at a home daycare in Cedar Rapids, Michigan.

Thomas Cronkright, 36, apologized to the court after receiving four months in the sobriety unit. He will not be permitted to have contact with his children while he’s in jail, the court ruled.

“I’m sorry, and I want to make things right, be with my kids and my wife,” he said, via WOOD TV.

Documents allege the Cronkright used meth the night before the assault, which included him slamming his wife’s head into a chair on May 1. He also hit her in the face with a phone, state documents claim. Along with that, Cronkright is accused of pointing a shotgun at his wife as she held his baby.

The wife then ran to a neighbor’s house, leaving two children inside the home unattended. Cronkright also left the house in a vehicle but was arrested a few hours later. Presumably as a result of the incident, the state has suspended the license of the Monkey Run Day Care.

“It was critical to take emergency action to protect the health, welfare, and safety of the children at this group child care home,” the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ Child Care Licensing Bureau said in a statement.

None of the children were harmed, WOOD-TV reported. A portion of that report reads…

