Popular Youtuber Mr. Beast Had Invitation to Join OceanGate Sub Voyage: ‘I Could Have Been On It’

0 Votes

Jimmy Donaldson – the famous YouTuber who goes by the name ‘Mr. Beast’ – has recently spilled the beans about a crazy offer he received. He was asked to join the OceanGate submersible.

Videos by Rare

Invitations

“I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it,” Donaldson shared on Twitter.

Someone invited Donaldson on a voyage down to the Titanic, as seen in a screenshot of a text message attached to his tweet. Although he didn’t reveal who sent the message, it was clear that the sender was going on the trip.

The text stated: “Also, I’m going to the Titanic in a submarine late this month. The team would be stoked to have you along. I’m sure you’re also welcome to join.”

Donaldson is the second individual to say that they were invited to join OceanGate’s expedition to the Titanic wreckage.

Heels of Tragedy

The Titan submersible’s implosion was a tragic event, but before the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed it, Las Vegas businessman Jay Bloom shared an interesting tidbit. OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who lost his life in the accident, had invited Bloom and his son on the voyage several months prior.

“So this is crazy … I got invited to go on this dive. If I accepted, I would’ve been one of the five onboard right now,” Bloom wrote to Facebook.

“Stockton Rush has been trying to get me to go for a year now. I last saw him at Luxor when we went through the Titanic Exhibition together. I spoke with him a couple of weeks ago and he told me they had an opening on this dive,” he continued.

Read More: Submarine on Expedition to Titanic Goes Missing, ‘Rescue Operation’ Underway (rare.us)

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

One Dead, Others Severely Injured in Swedish Roller Coaster Derailment

Man Sentenced After Assaulting Wife in Front of Kids at Home Daycare