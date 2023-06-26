Popular Youtuber Mr. Beast Had Invitation to Join OceanGate Sub Voyage: ‘I Could Have Been On It’

Jimmy Donaldson – the famous YouTuber who goes by the name ‘Mr. Beast’ – has recently spilled the beans about a crazy offer he received. He was asked to join the OceanGate submersible.

Videos by Rare

Invitations

“I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it,” Donaldson shared on Twitter.

Someone invited Donaldson on a voyage down to the Titanic, as seen in a screenshot of a text message attached to his tweet. Although he didn’t reveal who sent the message, it was clear that the sender was going on the trip.

The text stated: “Also, I’m going to the Titanic in a submarine late this month. The team would be stoked to have you along. I’m sure you’re also welcome to join.”

Donaldson is the second individual to say that they were invited to join OceanGate’s expedition to the Titanic wreckage.

Heels of Tragedy

Las Vegas businessman Jay Bloom revealed that he and his son were offered seats on the submersible that went missing on a trip to see the wreckage from the Titanic, but ultimately gave them up.https://t.co/KxGeDIgXoI — WANE 15 (@wane15) June 24, 2023

The Titan submersible’s implosion was a tragic event, but before the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed it, Las Vegas businessman Jay Bloom shared an interesting tidbit. OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who lost his life in the accident, had invited Bloom and his son on the voyage several months prior.

“So this is crazy … I got invited to go on this dive. If I accepted, I would’ve been one of the five onboard right now,” Bloom wrote to Facebook.

“Stockton Rush has been trying to get me to go for a year now. I last saw him at Luxor when we went through the Titanic Exhibition together. I spoke with him a couple of weeks ago and he told me they had an opening on this dive,” he continued.