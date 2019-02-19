You know how sometimes you try really really hard to do the right thing, but then sometimes it backfires on you for no reason? Well, in this case, it backfired, and it was a big reason. Turns out 37-year-old James Olander Peace was arrested for slapping a 12-year-old kid, accused of bullying his stepdaughter.

Yes, Peace was charged with one count of felony injury to a child, because well, you can’t hit a 12-year-old, dude! Peace’s wife stated their 12-year-old daughter was walking home from school in Deer Park, Texas, on Valentine’s Day, when two boys began to tease her. She said they called the girl a “transvestite” and threw ice cream at her. The girl then called her parents to get a ride home so she could escape the alleged bullies.

According to Deer Park Police Lt. Chris Brown, when Peace arrived to pick up his stepdaughter, he confronted one of the boys when they saw him walking in a nearby location. Deer Park Police Department was able to obtain nearby surveillance video from a house in the neighborhood that showed the Stepfather shouting at the boy, before ultimately hitting him. The boy was slapped across the face with an open hand, ending in red marks and swelling to his cheeks and upper jaw.

The next day the boy told his teacher that he was afraid to go to lunch because he didn’t want to see Peace’s stepdaughter. The boy confessed to the school counselor, which is how police found out about the incident. After his arrest, Peace was released on a $15,000 bond.

The Stepdad, who is no stranger to being arrested, was previously convicted in October 2018 of felony drug possession in Harris County, stemming from an arrest in 2016. He has also been convicted of theft, twice.

Look, I know he was trying to do good and protect his stepdaughter, but hitting a child is a bit too much. I hope the slap was worth it, at least your daughter will see you as a hero for defending her honor. That has to count for something, right? Still…don’t hit children, that’s not cool. Also, you could have used that money for her college tuition or something. Way to let anger get the best of you, Peace. Oh, the irony.