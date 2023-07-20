Margot Robbie Faked Death as Kid to Show Anger Over New Babysitter

Actress Margot Robbie is all the rage these days, given that she’s playing the role of an iconic doll in Barbie, hyped up more than perhaps any over movie this summer.

But before she was playing Barbie, she was playing dead, Robbie revealed in a recent interview.

The reason for her act as a lifeless body? Well, it appears she was protesting the hire of a new babysitter.

Margot Robbie attends the European premiere of Barbie at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London. (Getty)

“We got a new babysitter,” Robbie told BBC Radio 2. “And I wanted my old babysitter back, Talia, who was like 16 and I thought she was so cool. And then we got this much older lady in and I was just not happy about it.”

Robbie refused to take a bath for the new sitter, who apparently got “cranky” about the difficult child.

Margot Robbie in London on July 12. (Getty)

“I thought, ‘I’m gonna show you,'” Robbie revealed. “And so I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup and I sprawled out naked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup and put the kitchen knife and I waited for like 45 minutes for her to find me.”

In other words, Robbie had put together quite the audition. Because guess what? Apparently, the babysitter bought it, running out the door and screaming.

“It was worth the wait,” Robbie added.

This led to other similar acting stunts for the now 33-year-old.

“I also once practiced like a pratfall on the cinema stairs at the shopping center where I’m from,” she told BBC. “People started calling an ambulance. So, I guess I was a bit of a dramatic child.”