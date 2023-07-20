TV Meteorologist Sucker-Punched in Texas Road Rage Incident (Video)

Apparently, one man didn’t care for CBS Austin meteorologist Avery Tomasco, and it had nothing to do with a weather report.

But the reason the man threw a punch at Tomasco was seemingly because of a very minor traffic accident. The thrown fist was captured on Tomasco’s dash cam.

“It was a sucker punch,” Tomasco said.

Sure seemed that way. The video revealed the angry driver dressed in all black with a pony tail storming toward Tomasco, as Tomasco innocently looked down at his phone.

“He said one sentence with an obscenity in there — ‘you hit my blank car,’ and I said, ‘No, you hit my car.’ And that’s when he swung with his entire force,” Tomasco said.

Moments before, it was a day like any other day, with Tomasco and the other motorist driving along Steck Ave. in Austin.

“And all of a sudden there is a car coming into my lane,” Tomasco said. “I slam on the horn and hit the brakes but it’s unfortunately too late at that point.”

He said that even then, it didn’t seem like a big deal.

“It’s a minor collision at that point,” Tomasco added. “We pull into the shopping center as casually as anything possible. We’re using blinkers, we’re going slowly.”

And then … rage. Police are now on the lookout for the other driver.

“Video is everything,” Tomasco said. “There is no disputing video evidence both with the crash and with what he did to me after the fact.”

