Rod Stewart has eight children with five different women! The 78-year-old best-selling singer-songwriter welcomed his first child just after he launched his music career in the early 60s. His youngest child was born 48 years later. Meet Rod Stewart’s big, blended family.

“The age group is 10 up to 58, you have to be, like, eight different fathers,” Stewart once said of his kids. “You can’t be the same dad to your 26-year-old as you can to your 10-year-old.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Rod Stewart’s family is so complex that his Wikipedia page contains its own chart just to explain it all.

Sarah Streeter

His first child, Sarah, was born on November 6, 1963, when he was just 17 years old. Her mother is Susannah Hourde (née Boffey), who was an art student when she became pregnant. Because Rod and Sarah were so young, Sarah was put up for adoption. She spent years in foster care and was adopted by Gerald and Evelyn Thubron when she was five.

Three years after Sarah’s adoptive mother passed away, she was reunited with her father. She was in her 40s by then.

“Now [that] I’m getting to know him more I think I understand what went on,” Streeter said in 2010. “Rod has actually come into my life in a big way since mother’s gone, and I don’t think that’s a coincidence. Now we’re at the start of a new chapter, and that’s wonderful.”

Kimberly Stewart

Kimberly was born on August 20, 1979, to Rod’s first wife, actress and model Alana Stewart. She has modeled with Storm Model Management and acted in film and TV. Kimberly starred in Homecoming in 2011 and has worked alongside Jared Leto and Robert Downey Jr. In 2021, she launched a luxury goods organization called The Realm by Kimberly Stewart. On August 21, 2011, Kimberly gave birth to a baby girl, making Rod Stewart a grandfather. Her daughter’s father is Oscar-winner Benicio Del Toro. Last year, she was reportedly dating Scott Disick.

Sean Stewart

Sean was born on September 1, 1980, to Rod Stewart and Alana. Sean is an entrepreneur, travel and lifestyle influencer, and actor, and runs an online clothing company called Dirty Weekend. Sean recently married Jody Weintraub, the daughter of Ocean’s Eleven producer Jerry Weintraub. People reported that Sean proposed to Jody on Valentine’s Day this year and they wed in a Las Vegas courthouse that same evening.

“His dad was so happy to hear the news,” said an insider.

Ruby Stewart

Rod Stewart and Alana divorced in 1984. Stewart had begun dating model Kelly Emburg in 1983 and the two welcomed daughter Ruby Stewart on June 17, 1987. Ruby is a fashion model and a country singer. She has performed with her best friend Alyssa Bonagura in a two-woman band called The Sisterhood. On January 22, 2023, Ruby revealed that she was engaged to her partner, Jake Kalic. The announcement came three weeks after she shared the happy news that they were expecting a baby boy very soon.

“Out of all of the things that happened in 2022 you were by far the most beautiful…We can’t wait to meet you…Baby boy Kalick coming in April,” Ruby wrote.

As of April 8, Ruby was still very pregnant. We haven’t heard from her since, so hopefully all went well!

Renee Stewart

In 1990, Rod remarried to New Zealand actress and model Rachel Hunter until their divorce in 2006. On June 1, 1992, they welcomed daughter Renee. According to her website, she graduated from The London Contemporary Dance School in 2016 with a BA Honours Degree. Renee also completed a 500-hour yoga certification at the Sattva Yoga Academy in India in 2019. Renee has worked as a dancer and currently teaches a variety of yoga and meditation techniques and hosts workshops and retreats around the world. You can find her Instagram page here.

Liam Stewart

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqlgErTsTcQ/?hl=en

Liam is the second child of Rod and Rachel. He was born on September 5, 1994. Liam is a professional hockey player and currently plays with UK’s Milton Keynes Lightning team. On January 13, his girlfriend Nicole Artukovich announced that they were expecting a baby boy in May.

Alastair Stewart

Rod Stewart remarried to his third and current wife, Penny Lancaster Stewart, in 2007. On November 27, 2005 (yes, while he was still technically married to Rachel Hunter), Rod and Penny welcomed son Alastair Stewart. Alastair has been referred to as his father’s “lookalike.” Alastair will be turning 18 this November. He likes to surf and has started modeling.

Aiden Stewart

Aiden is the youngest of Rod and Penny Stewart’s children. He was born on February 16, 2011. “We were thrilled and delighted to be able to tell Alastair that he was going to be a big brother,” his parents said in August of 2010. After his birth, an insider told People that “Mother and baby are healthy and blissfully happy.” Penny reportedly underwent more than one round of IVF in order to have Aiden. His parents endearingly referred to him as a “miracle child.”

Aiden just rang in his 12th birthday this year. He doesn’t have a social media page yet and his family has kept him out of the public eye for the most part. But one thing is for certain: he has a lot of older siblings to look up to!