The Duties of Prince William Unveiled for King Charles’ Coronation

Prince William’s role at his father, King Charles III’s, coronation has officially been revealed. As per the Coronation Service’s Liturgy, Prince William, who is next in line for the throne, will kneel before his father after his official crowning at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

He will place his hands between the king’s and recite the Homage of Royal Blood, which includes pledging his loyalty and allegiance to the king.

“I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

This is a unique role reserved for Prince William, but Prince Harry’s involvement in the ceremony was not specified.

The Homage of Royal Blood was last spoken during Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation ceremony back in 1953, with her husband, Prince Philip, making the vow to be her “liege man of life and limb.”

Furthermore, Prince William will be present to assist the Baroness Merron and bishops in placing the robe on the newly crowned King Charles III.

Additionally, Prince George, the eldest son of William and Kate Middleton, will also have a role on the day as one of the king’s pages of honor. This marks the first time in modern history that a future monarch is involved in the service. As the second in line to the throne, Prince George is also the youngest future king to have a part in the ceremony.

“We’re all very excited about Prince George’s role in the Coronation. It will be an incredibly special moment,” a spokesperson for Kensington Palace told Entertainment Tonight.

The king’s pages of honor, including Prince George, who will also be accompanied by Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay, and Master Ralph Tollemache. The Queen Consort’s pages of honor will be Her Majesty’s grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes, Master Freddy Parker Bowles, and her great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot.

These pages of honor will be with the king and queen throughout the service and will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.