Michael Irvin Loses His Mind On Cowboys After Embarrassing Playoff Elimination (Video)

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin had a fiery response to the Dallas Cowboys’ humiliating performance in this year’s Super Wildcard Weekend against the Green Bay Packers.

Irvin posted a minute-long rant in which he scolded the Dallas Cowboys organization for their inability to perform in crucial moments, and he let fans know that they deserved better.

Watch this rant below…

I am so hurt and I am so pissed!!!! ⁦@dallascowboys⁩ fans #cowboysnation you deserve better. I had to cut this down to make it fit!!!! pic.twitter.com/AexLsONmfJ — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) January 15, 2024

Michael asked, “What do you do? When all that you have don’t understand what they have? When I got here I understood the men before me. They built the Dallas Cowboys, they made us America’s team, they put a championship on the table before I got here. My job while I was here was to MATCH what they have done because they built it and they handed it to me, PUT MY DAMN CHAMPIONSHIP ON THE TABLE!”.

Irvin ended his rant walking off from the camera and yelling “all they asses gotta go”.

Following arguably the most embarrassing loss by a playoff team in history, there are many questions surrounding the Dallas Cowboys and the changes they will make going into the 2024 season.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 19: Michael Irvin attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)