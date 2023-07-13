Mike Lindell Blaming ‘Cancel Culture’ for MyPillow Sales Slump, Company Auctioning Off Equipment

MyPillow is auctioning off more than 700 pieces of equipment amid a sales slump, and CEO Mike Lindell says all of it is the result of his support of former President Donald Trump and cancel culture.

MyPillow is a pillow and bedding company started by Lindell. Among the items being auctioned off — forklifts, office desks and cubicles.

Lindell blamed several retailers, including Walmart, for halting its sales by not listing MyPillow products on its online shops. Walmart also stopped selling MyPillow items in its regular stores.

Mike Lindell, chief executive officer of My Pillow Inc., speaks during a campaign event for former US President Donald Trump in Waco, Texas in March. (Getty)

“It was a massive, massive cancellation,” Lindell told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “We lost $100 million from attacks by the box stores, the shopping networks, the shopping channels, all of them did cancel culture on us.”

Along with Walmart and other retailers, some of the shopping networks have also dropped MyPillow. The company has now moved to direct sales and is “trying to boost its presence through email marketing, radio spots and direct mailing,” the Star Tribune wrote.

Mike Lindell waves to the crowd before he speaks during a Save America rally in Michigan. (Getty)

Lindell added that today, his company is subleasing some of its manufacturing space in Minnesota, as packaging for direct sales is different than packaging when shipping to retailers.

“We kind of needed a building and a half, but now with these moves we’re making, we can get it down to our one building,” he told the Star Tribune.

“If the box stores ever came back we could have it if we needed it, but we don’t need that. It affected a lot of things when you lose that big of a chunk [of revenue].”

Along with the losses in sales, Lindell is facing $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, “which alleges that the MyPillow chief falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election,” CBS News wrote.