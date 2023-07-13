Biden Makes Veiled Threat, Snaps At Reporter In Helsinki (Video)

President Joe Biden spoke at a press conference in Helsinki, Finland today as past of his ongoing European trip. During the press conference, Biden snapped at a reporter for asking a question about the future.

“Hearing this answer that no-one can guarantee a future, are you worried that the political instability in the US will cause issues in the alliance in the future?” The reporter asked.

Biden became angry, saying, “Let me be clear. I didn’t say we didn’t guarantee, you couldn’t guarantee the future. You can’t tell me whether you’re gonna be able to go home tonight. Nobody can be sure what they’re gonna do. I’m saying as sure as anything can possibly be said, about America foreign policy, we will stay connected to NATO. Connected to NATO beginning, middle, and end. We are a trans-Atlantic partnership. That’s what I said.”

Really? What kind of statement is “you can’t tell me whether you’re gonna be able to go home tonight.” Imagine hearing that from a US President because he disagreed with a question! See a clip of that moment below…

Biden freaks out on a Finnish reporter: "I didn't say we couldn't guarantee the future! You can't tell me whether you're gonna be able to go home tonight!" pic.twitter.com/9b0KysU43e — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2023

Biden also claimed during this press conference that he ‘likes it here even better’ in Finland. See a clip of that moment below….

BIDEN in Finland: "I like it here even better!" pic.twitter.com/iC2PIrZ5nw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2023

Biden is totally lost!