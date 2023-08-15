Milwaukee Daycare Owner Arrested on Charges of Child Abuse

A Milwaukee daycare worker has been arrested and has been accused of four counts of child abuse, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said.

Danielle Jones, 38, is the owner and operator of Two Helping Hands and court records revealed an arrest warrant was issued for her on August 14. Police said surveillance video from inside the daycare center captured multiple instances of child maltreatment, as relayed by FOX6.

The investigation began following a phone call to 911 claiming that the owner of Two Helping Hands “slapped her 4-year-old child in the face,” police said. Officers then went to the accuser’s home to conduct an interview with both the mother and the 4-year-old boy.

The boy also told police “his teacher hit him in the left ear and then smacked him with an open palm,” the arresting report states.

Along with that, a former employee at the facility told police that they had “seen the defendant get aggressive with children at the day care and has seen her slap children and pull them by their shirts,” the complaint reads. The former employee also said the daycare center “”was dirty and lacked supplies for the children.”

Of the four charges against Jones, authorities have only been able to identify one of the children. Police said they have a list of children at the facility but not of parents. So both the police and district attorney are seeking records that would identify the additional victims as well as the parents or guardians of those victims, a press release states.