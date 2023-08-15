Biden Pulls Out Wad Of Tissues, Blows Nose To Continue Yelling During Wisconsin Speech (Video)

President Joe Biden traveled to Wisconsin today in order to deliver a speech on ‘Bidenomics’. As Americans continue to suffer under record price increases, this Administration continues to brag about the economy.

Videos by Rare

We covered Biden’s departure from the White House this morning. Biden ignored reporters, smirking when asked about the deadly Maui wildfires that have killed over 100 Americans.

See Biden ignoring reporters at the White House and at Joint Base Andrews in the clips below…

Biden again SMIRKS as he ignores reporters asking for comment on the rising death toll of the Maui wildfires pic.twitter.com/EYSkUM00e3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2023

Biden, back using the short stairs, boards AF1 en route to Wisconsin.



Once again, Biden took zero questions. pic.twitter.com/CDhPjUH8Ig — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2023

During his speech in Wisconsin, Biden pulled out an enormous wad of tissues to blow his nose in the middle of the speech. Upon putting the tissues to his face, he begins to scream. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden pulls out a giant wad of tissues to blow his nose during his speech, then starts yelling again pic.twitter.com/bkN9V67jzF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2023

President Biden appears more confused in every public appearance that he makes. When will the White House address his evident decline? When will Congressional Democrats stop pretending that ‘all is well’ with President Biden?