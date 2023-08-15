Biden Speaks Gibberish, Seems Extremely Confused In Wisconsin (Video)

President Joe Biden seemed extremely fatigued and confused during his ‘Bidenomics’ speech in Wisconsin today. It marks yet another poor performance for this President in the public spotlight, raising further doubts about his ability to conduct the duties of the Office of President.

Videos by Rare

During portions of his speech, Biden spoke unintelligible words, mumbling gibberish into the microphone. See a clip of one of those instances below…

Biden then mumbled through a factually incorrect attack on Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Biden stepped away from the podium during this rant, even bringing out his all-too-familiar creepy whisper. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden stumbles through an attempt at insulting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pic.twitter.com/LrQhmHKnSn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2023

Biden also shouted during this speech repeatedly, at one point screaming into the microphone about semiconductors and the moon. See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "We, the United States, invented those semiconductors. We invented them! When we went to the moon!" pic.twitter.com/B8vV3qkv1O — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2023

During another moment of this speech, Biden pulled out a massive wad of tissues to blow his nose in order to continue screaming into the microphone. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden pulls out a giant wad of tissues to blow his nose during his speech, then starts yelling again pic.twitter.com/bkN9V67jzF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2023

It was surely a speech to forget for Biden in Wisconsin!