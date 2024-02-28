Missing Ohio Woman Found Dead; Husband Arrested For Murder

Police are seeking a husband in connection with the murder of a missing woman found dead in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Chandra Maya Poudel-Rimal was first reported missing on Feb. 21. Police said they have issued her husband, James Rimal, with arrest warrants for murder, strangulation, tampering with evidence, domestic violence, making false alarms and abuse of a corpse.

Rimal is currently in the hospital, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

He had originally reported his wife as missing on the morning of Feb. 21, setting off a police search. A new release said that “officers had searched the family home and surrounding area and interviewed neighbors in an attempt to locate her,” the Beacon Journal wrote.

The outlet added:

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was working at the Middlebury Road site Tuesday in the vicinity of the Summit Metro Parks Freedom Trail. Police from Stow, Kent and Cuyahoga Falls were also at the scene. The area is at the meeting point of the cities of Stow, Tallmadge and Kent. BCI was requested by the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department to process the scene on Middlebury Road, BCI spokesman Dominic Binkley said. The investigation is ongoing. According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, an autopsy of Poudel-Rimal’s body is scheduled for Feb. 28.