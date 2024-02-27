Police Say Ex-NFL Cornerback Tried To Hide Meth In Sock During Arrest

Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette attempted to conceal a pill filled with meth inside a sock when he was arrested on an unrelated charge in Texas last month, police said.

Arnette was pulled over in Richardson, Texas, in early January for speeding, allegedly driving a 2021 Dodge Challenger 60 on a 45 mph street. Police said they found Arnette to be “unusually nervous and talkative” and therefore called for a dog-sniffing unit, per TMZ and the New York Post.

Arnette’s attorneys, however, said arresting reports are not accurate.

“Our client, at the time of the stop, was unable to provide law enforcement with his prescription for a lawful medication. The arrest was predicated on Mr. Arnette being unable to prove the medication was prescribed, had he been able to do so at the time of the stop there would have been no arrest for either the controlled substance of the firearms,” Jason Lampert of Salzano, Ettinger, Lampert & Wilson, LLP and Thomas Wynne of Milner Wynne said in a statement to NFL media.

Arnette started at Ohio State before the Raiders with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in just 13 games over two seasons.

This wasn’t his first brush with the law, as the Post reported.

“The Raiders released Arnette after a disturbing video spread on social media that showed him waving a gun and threatening to kill an unnamed person,” the outlet wrote.

“He would be picked up by the Chiefs, but released before ever appearing in a game for the team when he was arrested and accused of pointing a gun at a Las Vegas valet in early 2022.

Arnette was also arrested later that year in Miami, and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.”