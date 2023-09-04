“Shrek” Legend Dead At 56

Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of the band Smash Mouth has reportedly died at the age of 56. Smash Mouth’s ‘All Star’ is a meme staple, and that’s probably because it was used as the title song for the 2001 classic animated film ‘Shrek’.

Harwell reportedly died at his home in Boise, Idaho surrounded by his friends and family. Band manager Robert Hayes said the following on his passing, “Steve has been retired from Smash Mouth for two years now, and the band continues to tour with new vocalist Zach Goode,” Hayes said. “That said, Steve’s legacy will live on through the music. With Steve, Smash Mouth has sold over 10 Million albums worldwide-wide and topped the charts with two #1 hit singles, five Top 40 singles, three Hot 100 singles, four Billboard 200 albums and a Grammy nomination not to mention the hundreds of film and television placements and of course those musical features in Shrek.”

Hayes added, “Steve’s iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation. He loved the fans and loved to perform. Steve Harwell was a true American original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable. His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones. Steve lived a 100 percent full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out.”

A cause of death has not yet been released. Rest in peace Steve Harwell!