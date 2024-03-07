Mom Arrested After Mixing Drink That Sent Son’s Bully To Hospital

One mother had enough of her son being bullied. But did she maybe go too far?

Videos by Rare

You may not think so, but police sure did after the bully of the woman’s son was hospitalized — allegedly because the bully drank a drink mixed by the bullied boy’s mom.

Jennifer Ross, 45, reportedly mixed a connection that featured lemon juice, vinegar, salt and Gatore — all harmless substances — and told her son to give the drink to a classmate who had been bullying him, per KSAT.

The boys attend Legacy Traditional School-Alamo Ranch, about 20 miles northwest of San Antonio.

“Upon arriving to the school, deputies learned that the sick child was given a drink by a classmate during P.E. class,” the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, via ABC 13 News.

The alleged bully began to experience nausea and a headache after consuming the beverage and was taken to the hospital, the sheriff added.

“Although, the contents of the drink were non-toxic, the incident resulted in a child being hospitalized,” Bexar County Sheriff’s officials said in the statement. “Hospital staff informed the investigator that the child victim required additional medical monitoring and would eventually be discharged from the hospital.”

ABC 13 went on to report the following:

Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that the mother of the student who provided the drink “intentionally mixed the contents of the drink to allegedly prevent her son’s drink from being stolen at school by other students,” officials said. Rossi was arrested and booked into jail where she was charged with injury to a child causing bodily injury. The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.