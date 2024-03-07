Criminal Justice Activist Facing Murder Charges After Head Found In Apartment

A prominent New York City criminal justice activist has been arrested after investigators found a dismembered head in his apartment, authorities said.

Sheldon Johnson, 48, is now facing murder charges. Investigators said surveillance video shows Johnson leaving the scene of the crime in a blonde wig.

An employee of the public law firm Queens Defenders, he was being held at the 44th Precinct stationhouse on Thursday awaiting arraignment.

Police were called to the apartment for a wellness check after neighbors said they heard a man screaming, “Please don’t … I have a family!” the New York Post reported.

The apartment is located near Odgen Avenue and West 162nd Street, the Post added.

Surveillance video shows a man in a blonde wig, believed to be Johnson, leaving the scene of the grisly crime. (New York Post/Screengrab)

The newspaper spoke to the building superintendent and reported the following:

“I said, listen, I want to do a welfare check on a tenant because the person who is coming in and out is not the tenant,” the super, who asked not to be identified, told The Post on Wednesday. He said Johnson carried a blue bin into the apartment at 2 a.m. — and never brought it back out. “He brought in the bin … I told them why is he bringing in the bin at 2 o’clock in the morning? He’s bringing in a bin so late,” the super said. “We tried to see if he took out the bin. He never took out the bin. I told them, look for a bin. And sure enough, it was there.” The super also saw the suspect leaving in the victim’s blue Audi and returning in an Uber wearing a blonde wig. “He is coming in, he is dressing differently, changing his character,” he said. “I said, that’s not normal, he is hiding something.”

The Queens Defenders office has yet to offer comment.

According to the Post, the argument between Johnson and his alleged victim may have started when they were both in prison.