Listen up teenagers, that GPS tracking on your phone, yes the one you give your parents so much crap for using on you, well it’s there for a reason. It can help save your life, believe it or not. Just ask Macy Smith, who is the perfect example of that.

Turns out a North Carolina mother decided to use the Find MyFriends app to try to locate her teenage daughter, 17-year-old Macy Smith after she had missed curfew. What the mother didn’t know was that Smith had been pinned underneath her car for more than seven hours, 25 feet down the side of a mountain and was unable to call for help.

The mother, Catrina Cramer Alexander, said the teen was not responding to any texts or calls from both her or her brother. Alexander immediately began to panic since the lack of response was “out of character for her.” Which is why she decided to hop in the car and tracked her location since the GPS showed that she had been in the same location for a long period of time. The North Carolina mom stated, “I can’t explain watching the GPS on my phone with my dot for my phone getting close to hers and then suddenly seeing the tire tracks.

When she arrived at the location, she said she found the 17-year-old’s car totaled and saw it had gone down a 25-foot embankment in Pilot Mountain and immediately called 911. The teen stated that she will never forget the sound of her family calling out her name when they found her. Through a Facebook post, the teen recalled her experience, writing, “I hydroplaned at 4:00 pm and ran in between 2 trees down an embankment, flipped my car 3 times, and landed in my back seat with my arm pinned in between the car and the ground. I have lost all of the nerves in this arm and cannot feel it at all.”

Smith said she couldn’t reach her phone when she was trapped, but we able to grab onto her Bible and prayed to God he had bigger plans for her. Paramedics quickly arrived and rushed Smith to the hospital, where medics stated she fractured her neck and had undergone surgery to relieve swelling and pressure. The teen also suffered severe nerve damage in her left arm. Both daughter and mother hope their story can encourage others to take advantage of the ‘Find My Friends’ app to help keep each other safe.