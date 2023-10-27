Mother Takes Sons in Their 40s to Court, Wins Case Demanding They Finally Move Out

Once you hit 40, and probably sometime before, your parents may want you to move out.

Videos by Rare

If you don’t, they may have to take you to court. And if that happens, they’ll likely win.

Two Italian sons in their 40s learned all this the hard way — as they were taken to court by their on mother. It’s what she clearly felt she had to do to get them to move on with their lives.

She won.

Now, her boys have been ordered to vacate the premises by December 18. Thankfully, according to court documents, they both have jobs. And according to their mother, she’s done living with the “parasites,” who appeared to be sucking her dry financially and emotionally.

All had been living in an apartment in the northern Italy of Pavia.

Per CNN, the story goes like this:

“The two sons, described in court papers by their mother as ‘parasites,’ had been living in the family apartment without contributing financially or helping around the house, according to the complaint filed by the woman, who has not been named, in a the Tribunal of Pavia district court. Both men are employed, the court documents state.

“Judge Simona Caterbi sided with the retired mother, who is separated from the men’s father and whose pension went entirely on food and maintenance of the home, ruling that the two ‘bamboccioni,’ or big babies, have until December 18 to vacate the premises, according to Tuesday’s court ruling, seen by CNN.”

Believe it or not, the sons hired attorneys in an effort to stay under their mother’s roof. Oh, and they still might appeal the decision, one attorney suggested to the local media.

The mother, by the way, is 75. The sons are listed as ages 42 and 40. It’s past time to move on, kids. It’s a shame it took a court case to tell you to do so.

An aerial view of the Italian city Pavia, where a mother said she had been living with her sons in an apartment. (Getty)