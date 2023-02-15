‘Naked and Afraid’ Contestant Burns Penis on Campfire: ‘My Little Soldier’s Helmet’ 

It seems as if one of the contestants of the hit reality show Naked And Afraid is keeping it a bit too natural on this season’s adventure.

Right Where It Hurts

Sam Mouzer, 38, burned his penis with a spark from the fire at the campsite he shared with co-contestant Lilly Jammerbund. Just moments after the incident occurred, on-site medics were able to assess the wound and treat Mouzer’s genitals, which he has nicknamed his “little soldier’s helmet.” The wound was not life-threatening.

This incident, along with several others, will be aired when Naked And Afraid’s 15th season premiere on Discovery. This show features two strangers that are taken to a remote, wooded location and left without food, water, shelter, and yes, clothes. They must learn how to survive in these conditions for 21 days.

A Long Run

The show has been on the air since 2013 with its first season premiering in June of that year. Viewers quite enjoy watching random strangers figure out how they’re going to survive in the wild.

The location of the wilderness is different in every season. The first season was filmed in Costa Rica, with subsequent seasons setting themselves up in various thick and secluded jungle terrain around the entire globe. The newest season was filmed in Guyana and Devil’s Canyon in Mexico.

Camera crews follow the constants through sweltering temperatures and peculiar creatures as they try to make it three weeks going toe-to-toe, or skin-to-skin, with the critters and creepy crawlers of the night.

The show seems to maintain its audience as it prepares to debut its fifteenth season. It seems as though people like to dip their toes into some semblance of a past life while they recline on their couches and tweak the volume on their SmartTVs; watching others survive a civilization that all of us are entirely too young to remember.

Hopefully, a singed groin won’t be the last of the chaotic adventures coming to our screens.