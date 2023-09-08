NBA Legend Dead at 101

The oldest living NBA player, Whitey Von Nieda, has reportedly passed away at the age of 101. Nieda played guard/forward for the Baltimore Bullets in the 1950s, and was the oldest living player to have played in the NBA.

Athlon sports reports on his passing….

Prior to his passing this week, Von Nieda was the oldest living former NBA player and the first to reach 100 years old.

Von Nieda was born in Ephrata, Pennsylvania on June 19, 1922. He became a star on his high school basketball team and even led Lancaster County in scoring during the 1940 season, LancasterOnline.com reports.

He played his collegiate ball at Penn State, and while still a student, began his professional basketball career with the Lancaster Red Roses. In 1947, Von Nieda was signed by the Tri-City Blackhawks of the National Basketball League. He went on to play two seasons with the Blackhawks before joining the NBA’s Baltimore Bullets for one year in 1949.