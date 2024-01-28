NFL Referee’s Awful Voice Cracks Spark Criticism and Sympathy During AFC Championship

While stepping up to the center stage to call a flag on the Baltimore Ravens, the referee fell victim to a massive voice crack.

The referee signaled holding just fine, but when he attempted to say “number 76,” his voice seemed to give out on him.

As nervous as he may be, you must imagine the nerves the players are dealing with. The referee has been dealing with this problem all game, drawing serious criticism and sympathy online

Yes, a literal nightmare! We have much empathy for this ref!

