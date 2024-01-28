Live Coverage: Kansas City Chiefs Battle Baltimore Ravens In AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Baltimore, Maryland today in order to take on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game. Kansas City defeated the Buffalo Bills last weekend in the frigid Kansas City weather by a score of 27-24.
The Ravens, conversely, handled the Houston Texans on their home field last weekend by a score of 34-10. The Ravens are a four point favorite headed into this game, and are expected to handle the Chiefs.
The game is slated to start at 3 pm EST today, January 28th, 2024. Play Ball!
7 minutes ago / 4:52 PM CST
Lamar Jackson INTERCEPTED, Handing Chiefs Second Turnover Of Game
Lamar Jackson was intercepted in the endzone with just over 6 minutes left in the 4th quarter. This is Jackson's second turnover of the game, the first coming on a fumble.
14 minutes ago / 4:45 PM CST
NFL Referee’s Awful Voice Cracks Spark Criticism and Sympathy During AFC Championship
The referee for this game has struggled with a cracking voice for the entire game. This has sparked outrage and sympathy from NFL fans across the internet
36 minutes ago / 4:23 PM CST
Lamar Jackson Hits Zay Flowers for 54 Yard Gain
Lamar Jackson hit Zay Flowers for a 54 yard gain, down to the Chiefs 9, and then drew a 15 yard taunting penalty after the play
40 minutes ago / 4:19 PM CST
Score Update: Chiefs 17, Ravens 7
40 minutes ago / 4:19 PM CST
Ravens Force Punt
Ravens defense forces Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to punt after 3-and-out.
45 minutes ago / 4:14 PM CST
Lamar Jackson Sacked on 3rd Down, Ending Promising Drive
Lamar Jackson was sacked by the Chiefs defense on 3rd and 9 for a tremendous loss. The Ravens chose not to attempt the 59 yard field goal, and pinned the Chiefs back at the 7.
49 minutes ago / 4:10 PM CST
Rain Begins To Pour Down On AFC Championship Game
Rain has started to pour down on the field of M&T Bank Stadium as the Ravens are driving into Chiefs territory. This may spell disaster for the Chiefs heavy pass reliant offense, and provide a boost for the Ravens rushing attack.
55 minutes ago / 4:04 PM CST
Ravens Stop Chiefs, Forcing a Punt
The Ravens defense once again stopped the Chiefs, forcing another punt from within Chiefs territory. The punt resulted in a touchback.
59 minutes ago / 4:00 PM CST
Mahomes Picks Up 3rd and 6 at his own 32 yard line
Patrick Mahomes just made a pass to his tight end Watson for 16 yards on 3rd and 6, extending the Chiefs drive.
1 hour ago / 3:55 PM CST
Lamar Jackson, Ravens Stimied By Chiefs Defense, Go 3-and-Out
Lamar Jackson threw a pass over the middle that hit a Chiefs defender in the hands, but was not intercepted. The Ravens punted, pinning the Chiefs back at their own 21 yard line. The Chiefs will now retake possession.
1 hour ago / 3:52 PM CST
Chiefs Forced To Punt, Ending First Drive of Second Half
The Ravens defense stopped Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on their first drive of the second half, forcing a punt and giving the ball to Lamar Jackson on the Ravens 22 yard line.
1 hour ago / 3:51 PM CST
Travis Kelce Makes 10th Catch on 10th Target
Kelce now has 10 catches, catching a 7 yard pass from Mahomes on his 10th target. This catch put him over 100 yards
1 hour ago / 3:50 PM CST
Chiefs Begin Second Half On 25 Yardline After Touchback
The Chiefs did not return the kickoff, resulting in their opening second half drive starting at the 25 yard line.
1 hour ago / 3:46 PM CST
Travis Kelce Has 96 Yards, 1 Touchdown At Half
Travis Kelce is having a fantastic game, notching nearly 100 yards and a touchdown already at half!
Kelce is now the all-time leader in playoff receptions in NFL history
1 hour ago / 3:36 PM CST
End of First Half, Chiefs 17 - Ravens 7
The Kansas City Chiefs kicked a field goal at the end of the first half to put themselves 10 points ahead of the Ravens heading into halftime. The Chiefs deferred the opening kick, meaning that they will start the second half with the ball.
1 hour ago / 3:31 PM CST
Chiefs Touchdown Called Back on Holding Call
The Kansas City Chiefs just had a touchdown called back for holding on their offensive line. It is currently 3rd-down and 26, and the Chiefs are currently out of field goal range. 12 seconds remain in the half.
1 hour ago / 3:27 PM CST
Ravens PUNCH Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes In The FACE
The Ravens defense punched Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the face during the Chiefs final drive of the first half, drawing a roughing the passer penalty for another 15 yards. See that strike below...
1 hour ago / 3:25 PM CST
Ravens Linebacker Kyle Van Noy Roughs Up Travis Kelce, Draws Flag
Ravens Linebacker Kyle Van Noy just received a 15 yard penalty for unnecessary roughness on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. There was a brief altercation on the field betweeen the two players, who headbutted.
1 hour ago / 3:23 PM CST
Ravens Lamar Jackson Frustrated After Missing 3rd Down Throw
Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson was visibly frustrated with himself after missing a 3rd down throw late in the third quarter, see a video of that moment below...
1 hour ago / 3:20 PM CST
Ravens Drive Stalls, Chiefs Regain Possesion
The Chiefs have the ball after the Ravens drive stalled near the end of the second quarter. The Ravens then stopped the Chiefs on 3rd down, pressuring Mahomes.
1 hour ago / 3:04 PM CST
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Catches HIS OWN PASS, Runs For First Down
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had his own pass batted up in the air by Chiefs Eric Reid, and ran under the ball to catch it, and run for a first down. Commentator Tony Romo called the play one of the best ever in the NFL playoffs immediately. See that play below...
2 hours ago / 2:59 PM CST
Ravens Stop Chiefs on Crucial 4th-And-1 Deep in Baltimore Territory
The Baltimore Ravens stopped Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco on a crucial 4th-and-1 play inside the Ravens redzone. The Chiefs attempted to run directly into the pile of bodies in the middle of the field, and failed. The play is still being reviewed, but Pacheco was undoubtedly short.
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense will take over at their own 15-yard-line.
2 hours ago / 2:51 PM CST
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Fumbles After Being Sacked
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson fumbled the ball on inside of his own 40 yard line, handing the ball back to Patrick Mahomes in his own territory. The Chiefs defense close in on Jackson, hitting him from behind and causing the fumble. The Chiefs currently lead by a score of 14-7, and have the ball in Ravens territory.
2 hours ago / 2:47 PM CST
Photos Show Taylor Swift Arriving At the Baltimore Ravens Stadium for Chiefs Game
We published photos here at Rare of Taylor Swift arriving at M&T Bank Stadium today for the Chiefs Ravens AFC Championship game. You can view those pictures here
2 hours ago / 2:44 PM CST
Isiah Pacheco Puts Chiefs Up 14-7
Isiah Pacheco took a handoff into the endzone to put the Kansas City Chiefs up 14-7 in Baltimore. Harrison Butker put through the extra point, meaning the Chiefs have scored on both of their drives so far.
2 hours ago / 2:36 PM CST
End of First Quarter, Chiefs 7 - Ravens 7
The first quarter has come to an end. The Chiefs have the ball in Ravens territory, and the score is 7-7. Zay Flowers has a touchdown for the Ravens, which he caught from Lamar Jackson, and Travis Kelce has a touchdown that he caught from Patrick Mahomes.
2 hours ago / 2:31 PM CST
Chiefs Pick Up Crucial 3rd-and-1 with Kelce catch.
Travis Kelce caught yet another important 3rd-and-1 in their own territory, extending their drive. The game is still tied. Kelce has 4 catches for 41 yards and a touchdown, his third touchdown in the last two games.
2 hours ago / 2:26 PM CST
Lamar Jackson Hits Zay Flowers For 30-Yard Touchdown, Chiefs 7 - Ravens 7
Lamar Jackson scrambled within the pocket, making time to find wide reciever Zay Flowers in the corner of the endzone for the tying score. This was an immaculate throw from Jackson.
2 hours ago / 2:23 PM CST
Lamar Jackson Rushes for 21 yards on 4th-And-1
Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed for 21 yards on a 4th-and-1 play from deep within Baltimore territory, giving the Ravens a first down in Chiefs territory.
2 hours ago / 2:18 PM CST
Chiefs Make Extra Point, Lead Ravens 7-0
The underdog Kansas City Chiefs took a 7-0 lead against the Ravens after Patrick Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for the game's opening score. The extra point was good. 7-0, Chiefs lead in the first quarter.
2 hours ago / 2:15 PM CST
Chiefs Travis Kelce Score First Touchdown Of the AFC Championship Game
Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce caught the first touchdown pass of the AFC championship game from Patrick Mahomes. It came on the first drive of the game for the Chiefs.
It occurred in the right side of the endzone. Kelce made both large plays on this drive.
2 hours ago / 2:11 PM CST
Chiefs Pick Up Crucial 4th-and-2
Patrick Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for a large gain into Ravens territory on a crucial 4th-down and 2 from the Ravens 41 yard line. Kelce made a fantastic catch over the middle.
2 hours ago / 2:10 PM CST
Isiah Pacheco Advances Chiefs To Midfield
With three straight plays of 10+ yards, the Chiefs have marched to midfield on their first offensive guard, with a focus on running back Isiah Pacheco.
2 hours ago / 2:08 PM CST
Ravens Go 3-And-Out on First Drive
The Baltimore Ravens went 3-and-out on their first possession. They punted to the Kansas City Chiefs, who now have the ball in their own territory
2 hours ago / 2:06 PM CST
Chiefs Defer Kickoff, Hand Ball to Lamar Jackson
The Kansas City Chiefs have deferred the opening kick after winning the coin toss, handing the ball to Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense to start the game.
3 hours ago / 1:56 PM CST
Fight Nearly Breaks Out Between Chiefs and Ravens Players Before Game
A fight nearly broke out on the field before the Chiefs and Ravens are set to square off in Baltimore for the AFC Championship game this afternoon. This altercation may have been a result of the Travis Kelce spat with Justin Tucker that can be viewed below this update in our post. You can also scroll down to see Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing Tucker's materials away from the space he was warming up in.
This time, two players from opposing sides butted heads, leading the announcers to audibly exclaim 'WOAH!', a Chiefs coach was also involved. See the video below...
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were not thrilled with Baltimore Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker during warmups, as we showed Mahomes kicking Tucker's kick holder earlier in the day. We now want to show you Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce throwing Tucker's holder, and helmet away from the area where Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was warming up. See that video below...
Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes could be seen getting into an altercation with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker prior to the AFC Championship game, during warmups. The altercation was caught on film, as the Chiefs quarterback kept moving Tucker's kick holder while the Raven attempted to warm up. It appeared that this altercation was not light-hearted, and may indicate that this game is going to be incredibly tough. See a video of that below...
Isiah Pacheco, the starting running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, will play in the AFC Championship game today after being listed as 'questionable' with an ankle/toe injury. Pacheco notched over 930 yards and 7 rushing touchdowns this season, and is viewed as a huge part of the Chief's offense.
Chiefs pick up a crucial first down with Isiah Pacheco, advancing the ball near the redzone.
Key Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been ruled out for today's game vs the Baltimore Ravens. The loss comes as Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco was ruled active.
Zay Flowers, who took a taunting call after his 53 yard gain, fumbled just before reaching the endzone, handing the Chiefs possession of the the ball once again. The Ravens could have made it a 3 point game, but failed.