Live Coverage: Kansas City Chiefs Battle Baltimore Ravens In AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Baltimore, Maryland today in order to take on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game. Kansas City defeated the Buffalo Bills last weekend in the frigid Kansas City weather by a score of 27-24.

The Ravens, conversely, handled the Houston Texans on their home field last weekend by a score of 34-10. The Ravens are a four point favorite headed into this game, and are expected to handle the Chiefs.

The game is slated to start at 3 pm EST today, January 28th, 2024. Play Ball!

Lamar Jackson INTERCEPTED, Handing Chiefs Second Turnover Of Game

Lamar Jackson was intercepted in the endzone with just over 6 minutes left in the 4th quarter. This is Jackson's second turnover of the game, the first coming on a fumble.





NFL Referee’s Awful Voice Cracks Spark Criticism and Sympathy During AFC Championship

The referee for this game has struggled with a cracking voice for the entire game. This has sparked outrage and sympathy from NFL fans across the internet

Lamar Jackson Hits Zay Flowers for 54 Yard Gain

Lamar Jackson hit Zay Flowers for a 54 yard gain, down to the Chiefs 9, and then drew a 15 yard taunting penalty after the play

Score Update: Chiefs 17, Ravens 7

Ravens Force Punt

Ravens defense forces Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to punt after 3-and-out.

Lamar Jackson Sacked on 3rd Down, Ending Promising Drive

Lamar Jackson was sacked by the Chiefs defense on 3rd and 9 for a tremendous loss. The Ravens chose not to attempt the 59 yard field goal, and pinned the Chiefs back at the 7.

Rain Begins To Pour Down On AFC Championship Game

Rain has started to pour down on the field of M&T Bank Stadium as the Ravens are driving into Chiefs territory. This may spell disaster for the Chiefs heavy pass reliant offense, and provide a boost for the Ravens rushing attack.

Ravens Stop Chiefs, Forcing a Punt

The Ravens defense once again stopped the Chiefs, forcing another punt from within Chiefs territory. The punt resulted in a touchback.

Mahomes Picks Up 3rd and 6 at his own 32 yard line

Patrick Mahomes just made a pass to his tight end Watson for 16 yards on 3rd and 6, extending the Chiefs drive.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Stimied By Chiefs Defense, Go 3-and-Out

Lamar Jackson threw a pass over the middle that hit a Chiefs defender in the hands, but was not intercepted. The Ravens punted, pinning the Chiefs back at their own 21 yard line. The Chiefs will now retake possession.

Chiefs Forced To Punt, Ending First Drive of Second Half

The Ravens defense stopped Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on their first drive of the second half, forcing a punt and giving the ball to Lamar Jackson on the Ravens 22 yard line.

Travis Kelce Makes 10th Catch on 10th Target

Kelce now has 10 catches, catching a 7 yard pass from Mahomes on his 10th target. This catch put him over 100 yards

Chiefs Begin Second Half On 25 Yardline After Touchback

The Chiefs did not return the kickoff, resulting in their opening second half drive starting at the 25 yard line.

Travis Kelce Has 96 Yards, 1 Touchdown At Half

Travis Kelce is having a fantastic game, notching nearly 100 yards and a touchdown already at half! Kelce is now the all-time leader in playoff receptions in NFL history

End of First Half, Chiefs 17 - Ravens 7

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked a field goal at the end of the first half to put themselves 10 points ahead of the Ravens heading into halftime. The Chiefs deferred the opening kick, meaning that they will start the second half with the ball.

Chiefs Touchdown Called Back on Holding Call

The Kansas City Chiefs just had a touchdown called back for holding on their offensive line. It is currently 3rd-down and 26, and the Chiefs are currently out of field goal range. 12 seconds remain in the half.

Ravens PUNCH Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes In The FACE

The Ravens defense punched Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the face during the Chiefs final drive of the first half, drawing a roughing the passer penalty for another 15 yards. See that strike below...

Ravens Linebacker Kyle Van Noy Roughs Up Travis Kelce, Draws Flag

Ravens Linebacker Kyle Van Noy just received a 15 yard penalty for unnecessary roughness on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. There was a brief altercation on the field betweeen the two players, who headbutted.

Ravens Lamar Jackson Frustrated After Missing 3rd Down Throw

