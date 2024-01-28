Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Loses His Mind After Throwing Game-Blowing Redzone INT (Video)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who turned the ball over twice during today’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, lost his mind on the sideline when he threw an interception in the redzone as the Ravens were attempting to make it a one score game.

Videos by Rare

Jackson is notorious for underperforming in the biggest moments of the NFL playoffs, and it is showing today during the AFC Championship game. See Lamar losing his mind, and throwing a tantrum on the sideline after throwing a 4th quarter interception against the Chiefs in the video below…

Lamar Jackson BESIDE HIMSELF following the INT pic.twitter.com/6JcrfdG7Fz — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024

Have you thought of playing better, Lamar? Maybe instead of crying on the sidelines, Jackson should instead play better. The Ravens defense has been stellar today, holding KC to just 17 points.

The Ravens offense has chosen to throw the ball, and place the game into Jackson’s hands, instead of running the ball. For that, they have handed the Chiefs two unnecessary possessions.

The Ravens look as if they will disappoint their fans once again with an embarrassing loss when it matters most. Some would say they are the Dallas Cowboys of the AFC!