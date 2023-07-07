Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Booted From House Freedom Caucus

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has reportedly been booted from the House Freedom Caucus following her support of the bill to raise the debt limit.

This comes after Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly called House Freedom Caucus member Lauren Boebert “a little b****” on the House floor just days ago…

Saw this conversation… not sure if it was a friendly one pic.twitter.com/tpz3z2Phtv

Politico reports on Greene’s removal,

What’s happening? A member of the House Freedom Caucus on Thursday confirmed that the conservative group has voted to boot Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — a vote first reported by POLITICO last week.

“A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she’s done,” said Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.).

Details: The Maryland Republican declined to say how he voted, but called the decision to remove her “an appropriate action.” Pressed if that meant Greene is formally out, Harris, who noted he is on the group’s board, added: “As far as I know, that is the way it is.”

A spokesperson for Greene did not respond to a request for comment on her status within the Freedom Caucus. A spokesperson for the group also didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Why was Greene removed? Though tensions were already brewing within the Freedom Caucus, the formal vote came shortly after Greene and fellow caucus member Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) got into a heated clash on the House floor — details of which were quickly leaked to reporters.

“I think the way she referred to a fellow member was probably not the way we expect our members to refer to other fellow, especially female, members,” Harris said on Thursday, appearing to refer to Greene reportedly calling Boebert a “little bitch.”

