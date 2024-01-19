Oldest Living Masters Champion Dead at 100

Jack Burke Jr., who won both the Masters and PGA Championship in 1956, has died. He was 100.

Burke won 16 major titles between 1950-63 and is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame. He is the son of professional golfer Jack Burke Sr.

Burke Jr. was the oldest living Masters champion.

The Associated Press reports:

His death was confirmed by Steve Timms, the CEO and president of the Houston Golf Association who spoke with Burke’s wife, Robin.

Burke won two majors in 1956 when he was the PGA Player of the Year, none more famous than his staggering rally at the Masters when he started the final round 8 shots behind Ken Venturi. In conditions so blustery only two players broke par, Burke posted a 1-under 71 for a 1-shot victory over Venturi, who shot 80.

Later that year, Burke defeated Ted Kroll 3 and 2 to win the PGA Championship.

Those were among his 16 victories on the PGA Tour, including four straight in early 1952, three of them by 6 shots or more. He was on five straight Ryder Cup teams and won seven of his eight matches. The lone loss was in 1957 when Burke was a playing captain and Great Britain won for the first time since World War II.

Born in Fort Worth, he grew up in Houston while his father, Jack Burke, was the head pro at River Oaks Country Club. His father died when Burke was serving in the Marines during World War II, where he taught combat skills at Miramar near San Diego.