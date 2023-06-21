Olivia Dunne Stuns in Black Bikini During European Getaway (Photos)

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne may be the biggest beneficiary of the NCAA’s Name, Image and Likeness rule that allows college athletes to get paid, And man… she is getting paid!

It’s been reported that Dunne has made well over $3 million since becoming a college athlete. She has already appeared in the Sport’s Illustrated Swimsuit issue, too.

All this, and Dunne is just 20-years old. Lately she’s been hanging out in Europe, as she recently revealed on social media.

“Italy has my [heart],” Dunne captioned a TikTok video of her sporting a black bikini.

It resembled similar posts she shared on Instagram last week, in which the New Jersey native shared images of her soaking up the sun as she posed for SI.

“The way that the [SI Swimsuit] brand has evolved and has become such a positive spotlight for women to tell their stories and to spread awesome messages and just be strong, sexy and beautiful, I knew that was something I wanted to be part of,” Dunne said.

She needed time away from the Tigers just to be available to shoot the SI issue.

“We went to Puerto Rico, it was right when my gymnastics season started, and they usually take six days to shoot it, and I obviously can’t take six days off from the beginning of my season,” Dunne said, via the New York Post.