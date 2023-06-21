Former MTV ‘Wild N’ Out’ Star Jacky Oh Dead At 32

Jacky Oh, a former star on MTV’s Wild N’ Out, has died after flying to Miami to have cosmetic surgery, according to reports. She was 32.

Videos by Rare

Per TMZ, Oh had traveled to Miami to have what is known as “mommy makeover” surgery, which is done to help reshape the body after child-bearing. A now-deleted social media post confirms that the ‘mommy makeover’ was the reason for Oh’s trip.

MTV confirmed the death of Oh, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” an Instagram post read.

The reality star was the mother of three.

Per NBC 6, a 911 call came from the Homewood Suites by Hilton in Miami, claiming that Oh was unresponsive. She was taken to Mercy Hospital, where staff tried to resuscitate her, to no avail, police said.

Oh was pronounced dead a little more than an hour after the call.

She remained extremely active on social media after the MTV show and frequently shared her life on her YouTube channel.

Oh will always be remembered for her appearance in the show ‘Wild N’ Out’. May she rest in peace, and may prayers be with her family. It is terrible to lose such a young woman so quickly.