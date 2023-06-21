Enraged McDonald’s Customer and Employees Engage in Nasty Food Fight (Video)

Nearly a week ago a battle took place at an Australian McDonald’s restaurant. The fight was reported as unacceptable by the massive food chain, making it clear that their employees acted in self defense.

According to the New York Post, the encounter began when a customer in a pink hoodie walked behind the counter. While back there, it has been reported that he caused havoc, disrupting the staff and potentially endangering employees.

The filming begins with the unruly customer standing in front of the counter as he appears to be waiting for his order. The very next instant we see a McDonald’s employee launch a large soda from behind the counter.

The soda blasted the customer in the face. The hit stunned the man in pink, causing him to lose his footing. The drink, now on the ground, sent him grasping for air to keep from face-planting. After regaining his balance the enraged guest went on a rampage.

As soon as he got his wits about him he let loose, grabbing whatever he could find on the counter and throwing it at the employees. He threw food, drinks, and even some equipment, breaking registers and soaking employees.

The workers would not bow down. From behind the counter, employees began to fling another round of food and drink including some metal objects to deter the enraged visitor. The battle devolved into yelling before the video ends. McDonald’s eventually stated the following message about the incident, saying “We will always do our best for our customers, but we won’t accept abuse, intimidation, threats or violence towards our employees.”

Since then, two teen boys have been arrested for the fight, one age 15 the other age 17. According to the authorities, they have been dealt with properly.

