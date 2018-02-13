Omarosa Manigault-Newman, the former White House aide who quickly transitioned to the CBS reality show “Celebrity Big Brother,” dropped more bombshells on the program, this time sharing a dire warning about Vice President Mike Pence.





The woman who became a household name on “The Apprentice” told her reality show housemates on Monday’s episode that they ought to think twice about a Pence presidency, saying the VP would be a “scary” alternative to President Donald Trump.

“Can I just say this: as bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence. So everybody that’s wishing for impeachment might want to reconsider their life,” Manigault-Newman told the others. “We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became president, that’s all I’m saying. He’s extreme. I’m Christian, I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things.”

The conversation headed toward Pence when the group started talking about the recent government shutdowns and the possibility of a Trump impeachment.

Manigault-Newman also talked about the recent crackdown by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and sounded a warning alarm about coming immigration policies.

“I’ve seen the roundup plan,” she said. “It’s getting more and more aggressive.”

Expanding on the topic of the ICE crackdown, Manigault-Newman said the Obama administration did Trump a favor with its policy on Dreamers.

“Barack Obama’s administration said, ‘If you sign up and basically out yourself that you’re here illegally, we’ll protect you,'” she said. “As a result, all of these people signed up, outed their families, their children, people who were in hiding. Then Donald Trump got in and was like, ‘Yeah, that was his little executive order.'”

The other house members have generally expected bombshell material out of Manigault-Newman.

“Every time she opens her mouth, I’m like, ‘Is she gonna drop a bomb?,'” Ross Mathews wondered. “Is there gonna be a breaking news go across the screen?!”

For his part, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath exclaimed: “It’s Omarosa time!”

McGrath then went on to question the validity of anything Manigault-Newman says.

“Time to talk about her stint in the White House … but, you always have to remember, this is Omarosa, a world-class reality TV villain. Is it true? Is it game? Is it her story? Is it the real story?”

“It’s Omarosa’s world, and I’m just livin’ in it.”

In a previous episode, Manigault-Newman broke down while talking to Mathews. She said Americans should be concerned about the Trump administration.

“It’s going to not be OK; it’s not,” she said. “It’s so bad.”