One Dead, Others Severely Injured in Swedish Roller Coaster Derailment

One person is dead and several others badly injured after a roller coaster derailed at Gröna Lund park in Stockholm, Sweden. The rollercoaster, known as the Jetline, reportedly reaches speed of up to 56 mph.

Videos by Rare

It is known for its curved, upward sloping section, first opening in 1988. It was closed Sunday following the horrific accident.

Swedish news outlet SVT reported the person who died as a result of the derailment was a Swedish woman in her 30s. Fourteen people were said to be on board the ride at the time of the accident.

The Jetline rollercoaster one day after the rollercoaster derailed at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden. (Getty)

Gröna Lund will remain closed for one week.

“Today, what is not allowed to happen happened,” park officials said on Facebook.

“An accident in the roller coaster Jetline led to the death of one person and several were injured. It’s a sad day at Gröna Lund and our thoughts go out to those affected and their relatives.”

Police embark on the Grona Lund amusement park after the accident occurred on the Jetline rollercoaster. (Getty)

Park officials added they will provide more information following an investigation.

“We understand that there are many questions and concerns, and we will update the information as soon as we know more,” the statement read. “We know many of you are sharing this great sadness, our thoughts are first and foremost with those affected, their families and all our guests and staff.

“The grief is extremely heavy.”