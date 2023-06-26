Remembering This Hilarious Clip From The Johnny Carson Show With Don Rickles, Frank Sinatra (Video)

Don’t you miss when late night television used to actually be entertaining? Today’s hosts, from Jimmy Fallon to Stephen Colbert simply don’t hold a candle to the late-great Johnny Carson.

Today we are showing our audience a hilarious clip from the Johnny Carson show dating all the way back to November 12, 1976. The clip includes Comedian Don Rickles, and legendary singer Frank Sinatra.

The clip begins with Carson making a joke to Sinatra, who is dressed in the snazziest of suits, as Carson asks Sinatra whose music he plays when he wants to seduce a woman. Sinatra is obviously amused by the question, shaking his head in laughter.

Just as the interview seems to lose its energy, out comes Don Rickles. He hilariously interrupts the interview. Rickles then kneels before Sinatra as the audience bursts into laughter.

Rickles then sits down and begins to give Sinatra joke information about made-up Italian names. They don’t make television like this anymore.

See the full hilarious clip below…

From the guests to the hosts, late night television surely isn’t what it once was. A sad reality for millions of Americans who once enjoyed laughter while watching the Johnny Carson Show.

Truth be told, clips from his show that are 50 years old still hole more entertainment value than anything produced in late night today.