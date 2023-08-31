Oprah’s Spiritual Healer Sentenced to 99 Years in Prison for Rape, Trafficking

João Teixeira de Faria, known as “John of God” and Oprah Winfrey’s one-time spiritual guide, has been sentenced to 99 years in prison after horrific accusations that include the rape and abuse of more than 600 women and young girls.

Along with that, he is accused of being part of a baby trafficking ring that sold newborns to childless parents.

He allegedly operated in Brazil, running “farms” of young girls, who were forced to have babies to sell. Victims were often reported missing or murdered after 10 years of giving birth, per multiple outlets.

Oprah Winfrey endorsed Joao Teixeira de Faria a decade ago, but has said she hopes “justice is served” in his case. (File/Newsbreak)

Per NBC News:

“Faria’s faith-based healing skills drew the attention of TV host Oprah Winfrey, who said on her website that she interviewed him at his clinic in 2013 and saw him performing psychic surgeries.” NBC News

Faria’s website says he has also treated ex-President Bill Clinton.

“I empathize with the women now coming forward and hope justice is served,” Winfrey said back in 2018, when Faria was arrested.

Upon Faria’s arrest, Reuters wrote: “Rosângela Rodrigues dos Santos, a judge in Abadiânia, the small town in central Brazil where Faria’s spiritual center is located, accepted the charges brought against him by four women, and said he must face trial. Prosecutors allege that Faria raped two of the women, and used fraudulent means to sexually abuse the other two.”

