Henry Boucha, who was an Olympic medalist and National Hockey League Hall of Famer, passed away at age 72.

The legendary hockey player passed away on September 18th, 2023, according to Indian Country Today, due to heart health issues.

Born on June 1st, 1952, Henry Boucha seemed destined for greatness on the ice. His time at Warroad High School started to build attention. It was not until later that spectators had a clearer look into Henry’s work ethic and skill when he landed a spot on the Olympic hockey team. Then, by age 19, Henry had already won a silver Olympic medal.

Legendary Hockey Player Dies Age 72

RIP Henry Boucha (1951-2023)



Very few players in Minnesota could make a packed house come to its feet when carrying the puck.



Henry was more than a hockey player. He was an ambassador. He stood for native Americans (Ojibwa), for Warroad and for the game of hockey.



He will be… pic.twitter.com/tOLexPDf2M — YHH (@YouthHockeyHub) September 19, 2023

Henry played several seasons in the National Hockey League for the Colorado Rockies, Detroit Red Wings, Kansas City Scouts, and the Minnesota North Stars. During his career as a professional hockey player, Henry not only competed and medalled in the 1972 Winter Olympics, he also played for the US national team in two world championships. Eventually, Henry Boucha was inducted into the National Hockey League Hall of Fame in 1995, followed by the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022.

Unfortunately, Henry’s hockey career was cut short by a devastating eye injury. Following his hockey career, he sought to help others and support his community. Henry wrote before he died: “One of the highlights in my life was being able to work with the kids not only in hockey and other recreational programs but also with education life experiences and challenges.”

In the end many fans, family, and friends will never forget the impact Henry Boucha made in the sport of Hockey and in his community. His daughter Tara shared: “There has been a tremendous outpouring of support both from the hockey communities and from others that knew my dad in other aspects of his life.”

