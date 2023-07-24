Personal Chef Of Obama Family Found Dead Outside Their Martha’s Vineyard Property

Tafari Campbell, the personal chef of Barack Obama, was found dead on the beach outside the Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard property early this morning. Tafari, 43 years old, was discovered in the eight-foot-deep water of the Edgartown Great Pond, which is reportedly 100 feet away from the shore.

Mainstream outlets are calling his death ‘a paddleboarding accident’. The Obama’s put out the following statement on Tafari’s death…

Tafari was a beloved part of our family. When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter. That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone. Obama statement on passing of Tafari Campbell

Police were reportedly searching the pond this morning after a 9-1-1 call was placed from the Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard Estate last night. The Obama’s were allegedly not at their Martha’s Vineyard home when this event occurred.

Police say that the call told them that “a male paddle boarder who had gone into the water, appeared to briefly struggle to stay on the surface, and then submerged and did not resurface. … Another paddle boarder was on the pond with him at the time and observed him go under the water”

Police reportedly discovered Campbell unresponsive this morning after finding his hat and paddleboard last night. What exactly happened here?