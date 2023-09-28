Gavin Newsom Is Completely Out Of His Mind

Deranged and insane California Governor Gavin Newsom descended upon the GOP Debate last night in Simi Valley, Califronia in an attempt to bring attention to himself on the national political stage. Newsom, of course, was nearly ousted from his position as Governor of California in 2021 when citizens of the State elected to put Newsom up for a recall election.

Though he evaded the recall, Newsom remains one of the most unpopular Governors in America. His policies have reduced California into a third world disaster, with a spiking homelessness crisis that has no end in sight.

People are fleeing the State of California, and fast. The State has lost at least 500,000 people since 2020 alone, and that is a net, meaning that they didn’t gain population, they lost it. Californians are fleeing their home State because of the policy failures of Gavin Newsom.

Instead of recognizing these failures and working to fix them, Newsom instead claims that California is doing ‘great’. He never acknowledges the failures that his Administration has brought upon the State of California.

Newsom clearly has no interest in imporving the lives of Californians, but instead, preserving his own political image. Newsom not only fails to recognize his failures, he goes as far as to portray them as victories. This is the exact behavior that the California Governor displayed at the second GOP debate in Simi Valley last night.

While speaking with reporters after the debate, Newsom can be quoted as saying, “They identified problems, Joe Biden has identified the solutions, and he’s implementing them in every single case. We’re more energy independent today than we have been in our history, period, full stop. Mike Pence, by the way, needs to look that up. They talked about energy independence leading to. a reduction in inflation? Well that’s exactly what the Biden Administration’s been doing, that’s why inflation has dropped roughly two thirds, not exclusively for that reason, but notably. We talked about decoupling from China, the Biden Administration has actually advanced policies and passed policies as it relates to CHIPS and Science Act and the Infrastructure bill, and the work we’re doing on climate strengthens our competitiveness, doesn’t weaken it with China.”

Remember, when you go to grocery store, and your bill is 25-40% more than it was when Donald Trump was President, that Gavin Newsom claims that inflation is down…. This guy is completely out of his mind.

He is deranged in his support for the Democrats and is literally claiming that the economic struggles of the American people are simply not real. Unbelievable, and disrespectful.

