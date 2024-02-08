Teen Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Parents, Killing Father

A teenager in Conroe, Texas, has been arrested for allegedly shooting both of his parents during an argument, killing his father, authorities said.

The tragedy reportedly took place at the family’s home in the 9000 block of Waller Street.

Police arrived on the scene to find both a man and a woman shot. Despite life-saving efforts, Leroy Constantine, Jr., 41, was eventually pronounced dead. The teen is a 17-year-old male, reports said.

His mother was taken to the hospital, where she underwent surgery. She is expected to survive.

ABC13 News reports:

“Investigators learned that the victims got into a verbal argument with their 17-year-old son, which escalated to the suspect shooting them.

“Although the teen, identified by deputies as Tra Vontay Constantine, initially left the scene, officials said he turned himself in at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office shortly after. Video shows him walking into the sheriff’s office early Thursday morning.

“Tra is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s being held on $250,000 bond.”

Police are investigating what led to the argument and a motive behind the shooting. Authorities said they do not believe the parents owned a gun and are in the process of trying to find out how the teen came in possession of the weapon.

Other siblings in the home called 911 after the shooting, ABC13 reported.