Police Officer Breaks Back After Climbing on Car’s Windshield During Chase

One Iowa police officer proved he would do anything to stop a bad guy. How so? Well, how does hanging onto the hood of a car sound?

That’s what the officer did as the suspect drove away, bodycam footage of the harrowing incident revealed in Iowa showed.

Officer Patrick McCarty was seen clinging to the hood and later roof of suspect Dennis Guider Jr.’s vehicle, before McCarty was eventually flung into a ditch, causing him to break his back.

Guider was pulled over by McCarty in Carroll, Iowa, and informed there was a warrant out for Guider’s arrest in Illinois.

“I hate to be the one to tell you this, but it sounds like you’ve got a warrant out of Illinois,” McCarty said, in the video recorded by his body cam.

The video then showed Guider sliding back behind the wheel, at which point McCarty took action.

“Stop the car!” McCarty yelled as other police cruisers began to approach.

Guider chose not to listen, speeding away at 50 mph as McCarty stayed on the vehicle — for a short time, anyway. The car eventually plunged down a ditch, flinging McCarty into the air.

“I’m OK man, go get him,” McCarty shouted at his partner as Guider sped off. “I’m alright. Go get him.”

Guider was soon captured and ha since pleaded guilty to serious injury. He has been sentenced to up to five years in prison as a result of the incident.

