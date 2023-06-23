‘Teacher of the Year’ Accused of Sexually Abusing 16-Year Old

A former “Teacher of the Year” winner has been arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old student, and police say there may be more victims.

Tracy Vanderhulst teaches math at Yucaipa High School, located about 65 miles east of Los Angeles. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced that she has been charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Tracy Vanderhulst.



Vanderhulst, 38, was named her school’s “Teacher of the Year” in 2017, per KTLA. Today, she is being held on $30,000 bond as a result of the accusation.

A tweet on the school handle announcing Vanderhulst as “Teacher of the Year” has been deleted, but a YouTube video entitled “In the Classroom,” featuring Vanderhulst, remained online a of Monday afternoon.

(YHS/YouTube)

The deleted tweet described her as a teacher who “offers up a rigorous mathematics curriculum and deep caring for her students,” per the Los Angeles Times.

As for the possibility of other victims, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Detective Rachel Young at (909) 890-4904. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

Why is this continuously happening in American schools today? Why are so many teachers being caught in relationships with their students?

It is a sick world, and it increasing gets sicker.