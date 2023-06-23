Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy Says ‘Indiana Jones’ Could Become A Female-Led Franchise

Important news for fans of the ‘Indiana Jones’ franchise. The series may be expanding to include a female protagonist, led by the character Helena Shaw.

The movie studio president, Kathleen Kennedy recently admitted that “it’s entirely possible” that the Helena Shaw character could take over the Indiana Jones franchise. Speaking to Variety magazine, Kennedy was asked whether Disney and Lucasfilm have any plans to make the character played by actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge the focus of upcoming movies.

“It’s entirely possible” that it could happen, she shared, adding however, that “We’re not having any of those conversations right now. We’re just focused on finishing this with Harrison [Ford].”

Kennedy has been blamed for damaging the beloved ‘Star Wars’ series since she assumed control of the movie studio in 2013, following the departure of the longtime creator George Lucas.

The rumor mill has been burning for years about a possible female “Indiana Jones,”and a recent hint has just added fuel to the fire. Bounding into Comics reports that the upcoming film in the franchise, titled “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,”is rumored to have Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character replace Harrison Ford’s at the end of the movie.

Overlord DVD, a popular movie insider and YouTuber with an impressive 315,000 subscribers, recently shared some juicy insider information in June 2021. According to his sources, the upcoming movie is considering two different endings. “In one of the rumored endings, young Indiana Jones dies alongside old Indiana Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge swoops in like a vulture, picks the hat up, and takes his place moving forward,” he mused.

Filmmaker James Mangold recently spoke with Variety and stated that he has no interest in having a female lead in one of his films. He went as far as to say, “I refuse. I just can’t do it.”However, there have been some rumors circulating about his stance on the matter.