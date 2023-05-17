Rep. Lauren Boebert Files For Divorce From Husband

Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert has filed for divorce from her husband Jayson Boebert. The two have been married for nearly two decades. They have had four children.

Boebert made a statement about the divorce included below, which reads…

It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband. I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process. I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult. This is truly about irreconcilable differences. I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children, and will continue to work hard to represent the people of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

The Colorado Sun is reporting that Boebert is seeking child support and to be the decision-maker for their four children. That report reads…

The divorce petition, claiming the Boeberts’ marriage is “irretrievable broken,” was filed on April 25 in Mesa County court, according to documents reviewed Tuesday by The Colorado Sun. The initial filing includes a request by Boebert that she be granted child support and given parental decision-making power for their children, who were listed as sharing an address with her in Silt. Jason Boebert was served the documents at a different address, not far from where Boebert resides. Additional documents regarding mediation and financial disclosure were filed on May 11. The Sun was first to confirm the divorce proceedings. Court filings list the date of the couple’s separation as April 25. They were married in June 2006. The Boeberts have four sons, the oldest of whom is 18 and was expecting a child in April. The congresswoman announced during the Conservative Political Action Conference in March that she would become a grandmother. She noted that the child would make her a 36-year-old grandmother, just as her mother was.