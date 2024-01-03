Samsung Officials Say New Phones Will Be ‘Powered by AI’

It seems artificial intelligence is everywhere, for better or worse. And now the hone-makers are getting involved.

Or at least, Samsung says it is, announcing that it’s new phones will be “powered by AI,” with details forthcoming. So we don’t really know what that means yet. We just know AI is a hot topic and Samsung is getting on board.

CNBC reports:

“Samsung is Apple’s largest smartphone competitor. The company has a 20% share of the global smartphone market, compared with Apple’s 16% share, according to Counterpoint Research. Meanwhile, Samsung has a 25% share of the U.S. phone market, behind Apple’s 53% share. New features that aren’t available on the iPhone could help it attract more customers.

“Samsung said Tuesday evening its latest devices will offer an ‘all-new mobile experience powered by AI.’ While it’s unclear what that means, recent announcements from chipmakers like Qualcomm and competitors like Google may provide some context.

“Samsung traditionally uses Qualcomm chips in its U.S. smartphones. The latest devices, likely named the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra, may take advantage of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Series 8 Gen 3 for Android phones. Samsung is usually among the first phone makers to use Qualcomm’s latest chips.”

A man walks past the Samsung logo displayed on a glass door at the company’s Seocho building in Seoul. (Getty)