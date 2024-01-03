Recent reports of an individual who infiltrated the Colorado Supreme Court building imply that the incident is connected to violent threats by MAGA ‘extremists’ to the Colorado judges who voted to remove Trump from the ballots.

One important note that the majority of these outlets do not mention is that Colorado’s decision to keep Trump off the ballot has been repealed for several days now, meaning any such attack was unlikely to be motivated by the original decision. That aside, they all point to violent threats brought about before the Colorado Supreme Court was infiltrated.

A report by CBS on December 21, 2023 says that Colorado’s original decision to remove Trump, made on December 19, 2023, was followed by many threats of violence. After sharing some of the threats CBS further says: “The threats against the justices…were first aggregated and analyzed by Advance Democracy, a non-partisan, non-profit organization that conducts public interest research.”

Clinton Backed Group Caught Framing Colorado Gunman As MAGA

Advance Democracy claims to be ‘non-partisan’ but get this- Daniel J. Jones is the Advance Democracy president. Jones was one of Democrat Dianne Fienstien’s top aides. Advance Democracy, along with Daniel Jones’ other group, The Democracy Integrity Project, received millions of dollars leading up to 2020. This money was then funneled to Fusion GPS. Fusion was the ‘research group’ that the Clinton Foundation used create the Russia Collusion hoax that has been thoroughly disproved.

The Washington Examiner wrote an extensive report on November 30, 2021 that connects Advance Democracy and The Democracy Integrity Project to a more than $1 million donation from George Soros and other individual donations reaching nearly $2 million a piece. On top of all that, Daniel Jones worked with a group now called “New Knowledge” that used ‘elaborate false flag operations’ to frame an Alabama Senate candidate as being aided by Russians.

Furthermore, Advance Democracy’s X (formerly Twitter) account has a total of 200 posts or reposts. Out of the 200, 200 of them connect ‘violent threats’ to ‘MAGA extremists’ who are outraged by the election results. Additionally, Advance Democracy’s website has a tab on the main dashboard where you can check on any donations to the 147 Congress members who objected the legitimacy of the 2020 election. This self proclaimed “non-partisan” group has been anything but non-partisan since its inception.

The gunman from Colorado, now known to be Brandon Olsen, did not injure anyone when he shot up the Colorado Supreme Court building after 1:00 AM. He turned himself in to the police, who have stated that they do not believe there is any connection to the decision to remove Trump from the ballot. In other words, the mainstream media who are pushing the opposite are denying the facts and are in support of Advance Democracy, a shady group that has already interfered with our elections.