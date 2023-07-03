Shocking Video Shows People Fleeing Area Of Baltimore Mass Shooting That Left 2 Dead, 28 Injured

A shocking video obtained by CBS News shows people fleeing the area of a mass shooting in Baltimore City that took place over the weekend. The shooting left 28 injured, 9 critically, and also left 2 dead.

The shooting occurred in the Brooklyn section of the city. See a clip of people fleeing that shooting embedded in the tweet below..

VIDEO: WJZ's @KelseyKushnerTV obtained a shocking video that shows a moment during the South Baltimore mass shooting that killed two, and injured 28, including 15 minors. https://t.co/a98ZNhZx3U pic.twitter.com/7h0ObSsBKv — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) July 3, 2023

Metro Crime Stoppers have offered an $8,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the alleged shooters. See an advertisement for that reward below…

Maryland does not permit their residents to carry weapons without extreme circumstances. Maryland Democrats and their phony Republican cohorts like former Maryland RINO Governor Larry Hogan have all but ended the Second Amendment in Maryland.

Despite their laws and efforts, crime continues to escalate in Baltimore City. Just as in Chicago, St. Louis, and New York, gun crime continues to be a massive problem despite restrictive and unconstitutional laws against guns and gunowners.

Their laws don’t work. The only thing that these unconstitutional laws accomplished is a disarming of the general public. The only people that have guns in Maryland are criminals! Lawful gun owners are restricted from protecting themselves, while dangerous criminals patrol the streets, robbing and killing anything they please.

