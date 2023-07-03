Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Shotguns Beer Onstage with Luke Combs in Kansas City

Luke Combs, the popular country music star, recently electrified the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City with his concert as part of his highly anticipated “Middle Of Somewhere Tour.”

The event became even more unforgettable when an unexpected surprise unfolded on stage. Patrick Mahomes, the celebrated quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs and a familiar face at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, made an appearance. In the video, Mahomes is wearing a cowboy hat, dancing around the stage, and even shotguns a beer with the country star.

Patrick Mahomes had the time of his life at the Luke Combs show 🍻



(via em.drollinger/TT, @10Curti10) pic.twitter.com/FaqLtXXJj9 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 12, 2023

Combs’ Kansas City stop was part of his extensive world tour, which includes 16 stadium shows in North America. The concert also featured special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb. Mahomes was not only backstage but also came out on stage to a huge ovation from the crowd. He is pictured with Flatland Calvary after the concert, in what looks like the backstage area of GEHA Field.

Patrick Mahomes is most likely going to end up as one of the best quarterbacks that has ever played in the National Football League. To see him embracing his fans at their home stadium during events that have nothing to do with football only reinforces his commitment to the team, and the city.

Players like Mahomes only come around every once in a while. When a franchise is lucky enough to have a quarterback of his caliber, they surely never let go.