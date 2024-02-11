Six Passengers Killed in Super Bowl Helicopter Crash Identified

Earlier this week, a helicopter caught fire and crashed in California while en route to the Super Bowl, raising questions about the identities of the passengers and the cause of the accident.

Herbert Wigwe, CEO of Access Bank, and five others were on board when the helicopter crashed shortly after 10 p.m. His death was confirmed by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former chair of NGX Group, the Nigerian stock exchange, was also killed.

At a news conference Saturday night, Michael Graham of the National Transportation Safety Board official confirmed that six people died in the crash.

Graham said he did not have information about the helicopter’s crew, which included a pilot and a safety pilot. The aircraft did not have a cockpit voice recorder or a flight data recorder and was not required to have them, he added.

