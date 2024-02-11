Kamala Harris Slammed For Cringeworthy Super Bowl Video

This morning, Vice President Kamala Harris, who is originally from the State of California, where she served as a Senator and served as State Attorney General, posted a video to her social media pages in support of the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Videos by Rare

The video has received tremendous backlash, with users calling the post ‘cringeworthy’, and ‘creepy’. See that video from the Vice President’s Twitter/X feed below…

Does the Vice President think she is a fashion model? This video is quite literally absurd. Are we supposed to believe that other world leaders respect Kamala Harris? Here’s how some users reacted…

I hate you. — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) February 11, 2024

You know they are planning to push you to the side for Michelle, right? — Lenore Taylor (@BolzMary) February 11, 2024

This woman is one heartbeat, a weak heartbeat at that, from the Oval Office. That should terrify every single person that reads this.