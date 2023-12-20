Slim Jim Says Someone Stole Its Custom Car, Known as ‘Fast Meat’

Snap into a Slim Jim? How about just snapping the locks to its custom Nissan Z that’s wrapped with Slim Jim branding?

Well, the latter is what the company says happened in California. It alleges that somebody stole its car, known as “Fast Meat,” used for promotional purposes.

And right now, no one seems to know if the car was actually stolen, or if this is just another gimmick from the fun-loving manufacturer of meat sticks.

Per KTLA News:

“In recent weeks, it’s been traveling across the country for WWE events, including making a recent stop in Chicago for the company’s “Survivor Series” event.

“The vehicle has been appearing in commercials with WWE Superstar L.A. Knight, who tells viewers to ‘Snap into a Slim Jim,’ taking over the mantle for pro wrestling icon ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, who starred in similar commercials in the 1990s.

“Recently, Fast Meat was routed to Los Angeles for a custom video shoot, according to Conagra Brands, Slim Jim’s parent company. While en route, it was apparently stolen — at least, that’s what the company says.”

Now, as KTLA noted, the company does have a reputation for creating fun (and chaos) with some of its branding, so it’s hard to say if this reality. Slim Jim swears it is.

“We knew we had something special with our custom car, but had no idea it would be in such demand that someone would steal it,” said Ashley Spade, an executive with Slim Jim. “We continue to work closely with the authorities and we ask anyone if they spot it to report it to the LAPD.”

For now, Slim Jim is running promotional campaigns in hopes that someone can help locate Fast Meat.